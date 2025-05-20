Apple's Large-Sized Foldable Device Could Have an Amazon Rival
Amazon is developing a large-sized foldable device similar to the one Huawei unveiled on Monday, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Huawei MateBook Fold
"My research indicates that Amazon is also internally developing a similar product, which has not yet officially kicked off," said Kuo in a post on X (Twitter)
. Kuo added that the device is projected to enter mass production in late 2026 or 2027 if development progresses on schedule.
Apple is rumored to be planning a foldable device of a similar vein. Rumors suggest that the dual-screen foldable will be around 13 inches when folded and 18.8 inches when unfolded. Rumors are conflicting on whether it will be an iPad or a MacBook, but the defining factor will be the operating system.
Kuo believes Apple's large-sized foldable is scheduled to enter mass production in late 2027 or 2028. Apple is concurrently developing a foldable iPhone that is expected to launch towards the end of 2026.
