Apple's Big Summer Movie Expanding to More IMAX Theaters Due to 'Overwhelming Popularity'
Warner Bros. Pictures today announced that it will be premiering Apple's upcoming F1 film in more IMAX theaters than it originally planned to.
There will now be advanced screenings of F1: The Movie at 400 IMAX theaters around the world on Monday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. local time, ahead of the film's wider release on June 25 internationally and on June 27 in the U.S. and Canada. Warner Bros. Pictures decided to offer additional IMAX screenings due to "overwhelming popularity" for the film so far, with the initial 25 screenings that it offered all sold out.
Tickets for the early IMAX screenings and general showings go on sale starting tomorrow, May 21.
The film will tell a familiar underdog story. Brad Pitt stars as an F1 driver who was an up-and-coming talent in the 1990s, until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, Pitt is invited to join a former teammate's struggling F1 team, in a last-shot bid to save the team and become the best in the world.
The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is known for other popular action films, including "Tron: Legacy" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
F1: The Movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ at a later date. In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, or $99 per year. The streaming service is available through the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices, and on the web at tv.apple.com, with a free seven-day trial available. Apple TV+ is also available in Apple One bundles.
