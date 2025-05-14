Top Five Announcements to Look Forward to at WWDC 2025

Time sure flies, and we're now less than a month away from the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference where Apple will introduce new software updates. Rumors are picking up ahead of the event, so we thought we'd highlight some of the updates that we're looking forward to learning more about.

The new iOS design. We've been hearing that Apple is planning a major design overhaul for iOS 19, with a look that's inspired by visionOS. Round buttons, glassier interface elements, and a simplified design style are expected. It's going to be the biggest design change since iOS 7, which was controversial when it launched. We're sure to see some of the same love it or hate it type of reactions with the 2025 revamp. macOS 16's name. One of the big mysteries that's always unveiled at WWDC is what Apple plans to name the next-generation version of macOS. Apple has been naming new versions of macOS after California landmarks since 2013, and we're not out of names yet. There are a bunch of names Apple has trademarked over the years, including Condor, Redwood, Shasta, Skyline, Pacific Miramar, Mammoth, Grizzly, Redtail, Tiburon, and Rincon. New app designs. Along with the overall ‌iOS 19‌ interface update, Apple is overhauling its apps to adopt the new design language. Expect buttons with more transparency that puts more focus on content, pop out menus, rounded buttons and tab bars, and that same glassy visionOS look. More battery life. ‌iOS 19‌ will bring an AI-powered battery management feature that will analyze how you use your device and make automatic adjustments where possible to minimize battery usage. The new AI battery mode will be able to limit app and system feature power draw based on your usage habits. Live translation for AirPods. Apple is developing an AirPods feature that will translate in-person conversations from one language to another, and it's a feature that is expected to come in ‌iOS 19‌ and an AirPods firmware update. It's likely going to be limited to the AirPods Pro, and could be tied in some way to the AirPods Pro 3 that are coming this year.

We've got more on what's coming at WWDC in our iOS 19 roundup and our WWDC 2025 roundup, so make sure to check those out.

WWDC 2025 will begin with a keynote event on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will have a live stream available, but we'll also be providing coverage here on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account for those who aren't able to watch.