Top Five Announcements to Look Forward to at WWDC 2025

by

Time sure flies, and we're now less than a month away from the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference where Apple will introduce new software updates. Rumors are picking up ahead of the event, so we thought we'd highlight some of the updates that we're looking forward to learning more about.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

  1. The new iOS design. We've been hearing that Apple is planning a major design overhaul for iOS 19, with a look that's inspired by visionOS. Round buttons, glassier interface elements, and a simplified design style are expected. It's going to be the biggest design change since iOS 7, which was controversial when it launched. We're sure to see some of the same love it or hate it type of reactions with the 2025 revamp.
  2. macOS 16's name. One of the big mysteries that's always unveiled at WWDC is what Apple plans to name the next-generation version of macOS. Apple has been naming new versions of macOS after California landmarks since 2013, and we're not out of names yet. There are a bunch of names Apple has trademarked over the years, including Condor, Redwood, Shasta, Skyline, Pacific Miramar, Mammoth, Grizzly, Redtail, Tiburon, and Rincon.
  3. New app designs. Along with the overall ‌iOS 19‌ interface update, Apple is overhauling its apps to adopt the new design language. Expect buttons with more transparency that puts more focus on content, pop out menus, rounded buttons and tab bars, and that same glassy visionOS look.
  4. More battery life. ‌iOS 19‌ will bring an AI-powered battery management feature that will analyze how you use your device and make automatic adjustments where possible to minimize battery usage. The new AI battery mode will be able to limit app and system feature power draw based on your usage habits.
  5. Live translation for AirPods. Apple is developing an AirPods feature that will translate in-person conversations from one language to another, and it's a feature that is expected to come in ‌iOS 19‌ and an AirPods firmware update. It's likely going to be limited to the AirPods Pro, and could be tied in some way to the AirPods Pro 3 that are coming this year.

We've got more on what's coming at WWDC in our iOS 19 roundup and our WWDC 2025 roundup, so make sure to check those out.

WWDC 2025 will begin with a keynote event on June 9 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple will have a live stream available, but we'll also be providing coverage here on MacRumors.com and through the MacRumorsLive Twitter account for those who aren't able to watch.

Related Roundups: iOS 19, WWDC 2025
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article15 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight Blue

Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:18 am PDT by
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...
Read Full Article80 comments