WWDC 2026 Keynote Marked a Major Departure From Previous Years

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote broke from a longstanding format tradition, abandoning the platform-by-platform structure that has defined the annual developer conference for years in favor of a theme-driven presentation.



Previous WWDC keynotes were organized by operating system. Last year's event walked through iOS, watchOS, tvOS, macOS, visionOS, and iPadOS in sequence before closing with a developer-focused segment. This year, Apple scrapped that structure entirely, dividing the keynote into three broad themes instead: Platform improvements, trust and safety, and Apple Intelligence and Siri.

The change appears to reflect the degree of cross-platform integration Apple has achieved this cycle, which has been growing for years. When the same features land simultaneously across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, addressing each platform individually no longer makes obvious sense. While Apple has promoted tight ecosystem integration for years, 2026 seems to be the first year that integration is deep enough to make the old format feel arbitrary.

The restructuring was not the only departure from form. Apple devoted more than ten minutes of keynote time to child safety and screen time, an unusually prominent segment that could be seen as a direct response to growing regulatory pressure on tech companies. The new parental controls include mandatory child accounts for users under 13, granular app access permissions, and an Ask to Browse feature requiring children to request parental approval before visiting new websites in Safari.

The AI demonstrations in the keynote itself also felt markedly different from their initial look in 2024. Two years ago, Apple did not allow press or attendees to try the new Siri after the event, and The Information later reported that what Apple showed on stage was not a functional demo but an elaborate concept video. This year, the Siri AI demonstrations appeared to run in real time, with presenters visibly waiting for responses and navigating results as they came in.

Apple also held live, in-person hands-on demos for media after the keynote, a format that has not featured at WWDC for years, giving the event something of a pre-pandemic feel that stood in stark contrast to the slick, wholly pre-recorded presentations the conference has leaned on since 2020. Following the keynote, Apple held a post-keynote "Tech Talk" session with Craig Federighi, where members of the media could put questions to him directly in a more conversational setting.

The visual style of the keynote also differed noticeably from previous years. Apple appeared to move away from the heavily stabilized steadicam footage, with much of this year's presentation visibly shot handheld, giving the keynote a more natural look.

Did you prefer the format of this year's WWDC? Let us know in the comments.