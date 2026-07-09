 OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Work Agent and New GPT-5.6 Models - MacRumors
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OpenAI Debuts ChatGPT Work Agent and New GPT-5.6 Models

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OpenAI today announced ChatGPT Work, a ChatGPT agent with built-in Codex that can complete tasks across web, mobile, and desktop using information from your apps. ChatGPT Work can execute multi-step tasks, using scheduling to work independently. Like Claude Cowork, ChatGPT can use your computer to do tasks in the background across apps.

openai chatgpt work
Tasks can be started and managed on any device, including a smartphone. On the desktop, OpenAI is merging the Codex app with the ChatGPT app. ChatGPT Work can use local files and apps to do tasks, or a new built-in browser to access websites, tools, and online files. Plugins connect apps and systems to ChatGPT Work, and a new Sites beta feature lets you create interactive sites and web apps for reports, live dashboards, and more.

ChatGPT Work is powered by OpenAI's GPT–5.6 models, which are also rolling out today after a limited preview period. Sol is OpenAI's new flagship model, while Terra is a balanced everyday work model and Luna is a cost-efficient model.

OpenAI says that GPT–5.6 Sol achieves "state-of-the-art results" in coding, knowledge work, cybersecurity, and science. It outperforms prior frontier models while using fewer tokens for a lower estimated cost.

OpenAI claims that GPT–5.6 is better at coding and has improved design judgment, able to create "tasteful, ergonomic, and functional interfaces" with just high-level direction. It can also create more accurate presentations, documents, and spreadsheets.

The model has safeguards against misuse, with layered protections that include real-time checks, monitoring, and access calibrated to risk and trust. It is OpenAI's best cybersecurity model, ideal for code review, threat modeling, and more.

GPT–5.6 is available across ChatGPT, Codex, and the OpenAI API starting today. GPT–5.6 Sol is available for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users. Free and Go users have access to GPT–5.6 Terra.

ChatGPT Work is available today for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu plans. It will expand to Plus and Business plans in the next few days.

With OpenAI merging Codex and ChatGPT, there is a new ChatGPT desktop app that's available across Mac and Windows. Users who have the Codex app installed can update it to turn it into the new ChatGPT desktop app. The existing ChatGPT desktop app is being renamed ChatGPT Classic.

Tags: ChatGPT, OpenAI

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