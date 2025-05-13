Ecovacs' New X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Features HomeKit Integration

Ecovacs today announced the launch of its new flagship robot vacuum, the X9 Pro Omni. The robot is able to vacuum and mop floors, and it includes HomeKit integration so it can be controlled using Siri and the Home app.



The X9 Pro Omni is a sensor-laden cleaning bot that can vacuum and mop floors throughout the home, while also using AI to navigate obstacles like pets, items on the floor, furniture, and more. The bot is able to map an entire home with its 3D sensors, detecting walls and using a moving mop and side brush to get debris out of corners and along walls.

Like the prior-generation X8 Pro Omni, the new X9 model features Ecovacs' standout mopping feature, the Ozmo Roller Mop that self washes as it cleans, so that dirty water isn't spread over the floor. The X9 Pro Omni has separate clean and dirty water tanks in the robot itself, which is a unique cleaning feature, plus the mopping brush offers more downward pressure than traditional mop heads for a better clean. The mop is able to lift when the robot encounters carpets, so water does not get on rugs or carpeted areas, and it has hot air drying when cleaning is finished.

As for vacuuming, the X9 Pro Omni uses what Ecovacs calls "Blast" technology, with a 100W high-torque motor and optimized airflow path for better, quieter suction. There is a ZeroTangle brush for pet and human hair that does not get clogged up, cutting down on maintenance.

The X9 Pro Omni refills itself at a base station equipped with clean water, a dust bag, cleaning fluid, and a dirty water reservoir, and all of its functions are controlled via the Ecovacs iPhone app. There are a range of cleaning modes, from just vacuuming to a deep clean, and there are options for using the robot as a home camera that can move from room to room.

The X9 Pro Omni is one of a handful of robot vacuums that offers Matter integration, and with Matter, it is able to connect to ‌HomeKit‌. As of iOS 18.4, Apple's Home app has supported robot vacuums, which means you can ask ‌Siri‌ to vacuum or mop your house. ‌Siri‌ can be used for an overall cleaning, or you can ask ‌Siri‌ to clean specific rooms. The Home app is also available, as is the Ecovacs app.

The X9 Pro Omni can be purchased from the Ecovacs website for $1,300, which includes a limited time $300 discount to celebrate the launch. We'll have a review of the new robot coming in the next few weeks.