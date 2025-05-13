Ecovacs' New X9 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Features HomeKit Integration

by

Ecovacs today announced the launch of its new flagship robot vacuum, the X9 Pro Omni. The robot is able to vacuum and mop floors, and it includes HomeKit integration so it can be controlled using Siri and the Home app.

ecovacs x9 pro omni robot
The X9 Pro Omni is a sensor-laden cleaning bot that can vacuum and mop floors throughout the home, while also using AI to navigate obstacles like pets, items on the floor, furniture, and more. The bot is able to map an entire home with its 3D sensors, detecting walls and using a moving mop and side brush to get debris out of corners and along walls.

Like the prior-generation X8 Pro Omni, the new X9 model features Ecovacs' standout mopping feature, the Ozmo Roller Mop that self washes as it cleans, so that dirty water isn't spread over the floor. The X9 Pro Omni has separate clean and dirty water tanks in the robot itself, which is a unique cleaning feature, plus the mopping brush offers more downward pressure than traditional mop heads for a better clean. The mop is able to lift when the robot encounters carpets, so water does not get on rugs or carpeted areas, and it has hot air drying when cleaning is finished.

As for vacuuming, the X9 Pro Omni uses what Ecovacs calls "Blast" technology, with a 100W high-torque motor and optimized airflow path for better, quieter suction. There is a ZeroTangle brush for pet and human hair that does not get clogged up, cutting down on maintenance.

The X9 Pro Omni refills itself at a base station equipped with clean water, a dust bag, cleaning fluid, and a dirty water reservoir, and all of its functions are controlled via the Ecovacs iPhone app. There are a range of cleaning modes, from just vacuuming to a deep clean, and there are options for using the robot as a home camera that can move from room to room.

The X9 Pro Omni is one of a handful of robot vacuums that offers Matter integration, and with Matter, it is able to connect to ‌HomeKit‌. As of iOS 18.4, Apple's Home app has supported robot vacuums, which means you can ask ‌Siri‌ to vacuum or mop your house. ‌Siri‌ can be used for an overall cleaning, or you can ask ‌Siri‌ to clean specific rooms. The Home app is also available, as is the Ecovacs app.

The X9 Pro Omni can be purchased from the Ecovacs website for $1,300, which includes a limited time $300 discount to celebrate the launch. We'll have a review of the new robot coming in the next few weeks.

Tags: Home, HomeKit Guide

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article53 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article14 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article105 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article64 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Triad

20th Anniversary iPhone Will Be Mostly Glass With All-Screen Design

Monday May 12, 2025 2:52 am PDT by
Apple will mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone X in 2027 by launching a mostly glass, curved iPhone without any cutouts in the display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said the all-screen device will arrive later in 2027, suggesting a fall release. The model will be preceded by Apple's first foldable iPhone, claims the reporter....
Read Full Article54 comments

Top Rated Comments

Plutonius Avatar
Plutonius
29 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
My main concern is how well it works rather than HomeKit integration.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechTexan Avatar
TechTexan
48 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
$ = ouch! Anyone have one of their other models? How well do they work?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments