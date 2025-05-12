Google Updates 'G' Logo for the First Time in a Decade

Google has updated the look of its well-known "G" logo, changing the design of the character for the first time in 10 years.



The new logo was first noticed by 9to5Google, and while it has the same shape and color palette as the original, there is a gradient that blends each of the colors together instead of the previous color block look.

Google is already using the new logo for the Google Search app on iOS and the Android Google app. Google has not updated its full six character logo with the change to the G logo, as that design does not use blended colors.