Apple TV+ Announces New Series From Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay

A new documentary series hailing from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is coming to Apple TV+.



The eight-episode series "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" will follow elite chefs at some of the world's most celebrated restaurants, as they seek to win or maintain Michelin stars, the world's most prestigious culinary award.

The series will explore the high-stakes world of fine dining in cities such as Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, and Copenhagen. Adding to the suspense, Michelin's team of inspectors use false identities to dine anonymously.

The show will be hosted by award-winning food and travel expert, Jesse Burgess, and Ramsay will serve as one of the executive producers.

"There's no honor in any industry as prestigious and influential as the Michelin Star," said Burgess, in Apple's press release announcing the series today. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the stories of some of the most exciting restaurants in the world — as they throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at their obsessive quest for the ultimate award."

Ramsay is well known for his hit culinary shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares."

"As a chef, the pursuit of perfection is everything, and you cannot underestimate the unbelievable drive and ambition, the determination and sacrifice these chefs are going through day in and day out, chasing the dream of acknowledgment from the Michelin Guide," said Ramsay.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the series.