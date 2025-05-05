Apple's M4 MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices on Amazon at Up to $479 Off
Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $479 off select models of the computer. These computers are seeing frequent price fluctuations on Amazon right now, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested.
Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group. The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,520.11, down from $3,999.00. At $479 off this is a new all-time low price on the computer.
For the 14-inch models, you'll find up to $313 off these computers on Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,372.02, down from $1,599.00, which is another new record low price on the M4 MacBook Pro.
14-inch MacBook Pro
16-inch MacBook Pro
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
