CalDigit Launches New Thunderbolt 5 Docks

CalDigit today announced the upcoming launch of two new Thunderbolt 5 docks, the TS5 and the TS5 Plus. Both docks support transfer speeds of up to 80Gb/s with a speed boost feature when paired with Apple's Thunderbolt 5 Macs.



The TS5 has a total of 15 ports, including four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (including two at the front), a headphone jack, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. One of the front charging ports supports 20W charging.

The TS5 Plus has 20 ports, including three Thunderbolt 5 ports, five USB-C ports (two at the front), 5 USB-A ports, a headphone jack, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, and a 10Gb Ethernet port. One of the front ports supports 36W charging, as do two of the rear Thunderbolt 5 ports, so it is able to charge more devices. There is a Dual USB 10Gb/s controller design for better USB performance.

Both docks offer 140W power delivery, which is enough to charge Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. On the Mac, the displays support two 4K 240Hz displays or dual 8K 60Hz displays. All of the Thunderbolt 5 ports support Bandwidth Boost, so the default 80Gb/s speed is boosted to 120Gb/s for more demanding displays.

The TS5 Plus is priced at $500 and it will be available to purchase from the CalDigit website in late April. The TS5 is priced at $370 and it will be available for purchase in late May.