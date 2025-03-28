Instagram's New Fast-Forward Feature Lets You Skip Ahead in Reels

Instagram has introduced a new fast-forward feature for Reels that allows users to speed through videos by holding down on either edge of the screen. The action plays content at double speed, similar to a feature already available on TikTok.



The Meta-owned platform initially limited Reels to 15-second clips but has since expanded the maximum duration to three minutes, making playback controls increasingly necessary for users who want to quickly navigate through longer content.

To use the new feature, simply press and hold on the right or left side of their screen while watching a Reel. The video will then play at 2x speed, enabling you to skip to the parts that interest you most.

Instagram users have become accustomed to consuming quick, bite-sized content, so the ability to fast-forward increases the likelihood that they will watch Reels through to completion rather than scrolling past longer videos.



It's the latest in a series of TikTok-inspired features that Instagram has added in its ongoing effort to compete in the short-form video market. Previously, Instagram introduced Remix, a direct copy of TikTok's Duet functionality, which allows users to create content alongside existing videos.

(Via TechCrunch.)