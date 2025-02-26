Google Makes It Easier to Remove Personal Info From Search Results

Google today announced some changes to Google Search that will make it easier to remove unwanted personal information from the web.



Clicking on the three dots next to a search result will provide an interface that lets you request its removal. There are three options to choose from, including "It shows my personal info," "I have a legal removal request," and "It's outdated and I want to request a refresh."

The first option allows users to request the removal of information like phone number, email address, home address, credit card numbers, login credentials, and more, and if selected, Google will review the request and possibly remove the result.

The second option is for content that violates Google's product policies, while the third refreshes search results if a page has been updated.

Google has a dedicated "Results about you" feature that has been refreshed as well. It scans for search results that include information like phone number or address, and provides tools for removing those results.