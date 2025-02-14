Best Apple Deals of the Week: Presidents' Day Deals Arrive for iPad, MacBook Air, AirPods, and Much More

February has been full of great Apple deals, and this week continued the trend with ongoing all-time low prices on AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, iPad, and MacBook Air. We're also still tracking solid deals on third-party earbuds and headphones over at Woot.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take up to $80 off AirPods

Take up to $80 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

The best deals this week centered on AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, both of which are seeing the year's best prices so far on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 4 from $99.99 and the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 on Amazon.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack

Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has the AirTag 4-Pack for the all-time low price of $69.99, down from $99.00. You can also find a solid deal on the 1-Pack on Amazon right now, available for $22.99.



Apple Pencil Pro

What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro

Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.



iPads

What's the deal? Take up to $200 off iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air

Take up to $200 off iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale kicked off earlier this week, and there are still an abundance of iPads on sale today. You can find record low prices on iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro in this sale, so be sure to visit our original post for more details about the event.



MacBook Air

What's the deal? Save on M2/M3 MacBook Air

Save on M2/M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total members only.

In addition to iPads, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has solid discounts on MacBook Air as well. The highlight of this sale is the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for the all-time low price of $749.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $999.00.



Woot

What's the deal? Save on earbuds and headphones from Beats and more

Save on earbuds and headphones from Beats and more Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Finally, Woot introduced a big sale on earbuds and headphones this week, and you can get up to 75 percent off select accessories during the event. This includes Beats products like the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.99 and Beats Fit Pro for $129.95, both record low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

