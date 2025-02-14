Best Apple Deals of the Week: Presidents' Day Deals Arrive for iPad, MacBook Air, AirPods, and Much More
February has been full of great Apple deals, and this week continued the trend with ongoing all-time low prices on AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, iPad, and MacBook Air. We're also still tracking solid deals on third-party earbuds and headphones over at Woot.
AirPods
- What's the deal? Take up to $80 off AirPods
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The best deals this week centered on AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2, both of which are seeing the year's best prices so far on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 4 from $99.99 and the AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00 on Amazon.
AirTag
- What's the deal? Take $29 off AirTag 4-Pack
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon this week has the AirTag 4-Pack for the all-time low price of $69.99, down from $99.00. You can also find a solid deal on the 1-Pack on Amazon right now, available for $22.99.
Apple Pencil Pro
- What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.
iPads
- What's the deal? Take up to $200 off iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale kicked off earlier this week, and there are still an abundance of iPads on sale today. You can find record low prices on iPad mini 7, M2 iPad Air, and M4 iPad Pro in this sale, so be sure to visit our original post for more details about the event.
MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Save on M2/M3 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
In addition to iPads, Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has solid discounts on MacBook Air as well. The highlight of this sale is the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for the all-time low price of $749.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $999.00.
Woot
- What's the deal? Save on earbuds and headphones from Beats and more
- Where can I get it? Woot
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Finally, Woot introduced a big sale on earbuds and headphones this week, and you can get up to 75 percent off select accessories during the event. This includes Beats products like the Beats Studio Buds+ for $99.99 and Beats Fit Pro for $129.95, both record low prices.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
