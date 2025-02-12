Apple Releasing Apple TV+ App for Android Smartphones Soon

Apple plans to release an Apple TV+ Android app as soon as today, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The app will allow Android smartphone and tablet users to watch ‌Apple TV‌+ content in a native app rather than having to rely on watching through a web browser.



Apple has long offered an ‌Apple TV‌ app for iOS devices, and it also has dedicated ‌Apple TV‌ apps for various Android-based smart TVs and set-top boxes. The new ‌Apple TV‌ Android app will be installable on Android smartphones, and it is aimed at increasing ‌Apple TV‌+ subscriber numbers.

The new ‌Apple TV‌+ for Android app will join other Android apps that Apple has created, such as Apple Music and ‌Apple Music‌ Classical for Android.

‌Apple TV‌+ is priced at $9.99 per month, but new Android subscribers will be able to get a free trial.