NotebookLM Plus Now Available in Google One AI Premium Subscription

Google has announced that NotebookLM Plus, its advanced AI-powered research and note-taking tool, is now included with Google One AI Premium subscriptions at no additional cost to consumers.



If you haven't come across it before, NotebookLM functions as an AI research companion that helps users analyze and interact with their documents, websites, and other content. The tool can generate summaries, create FAQ lists, produce timeline views, and even transform research materials into podcast-style audio discussions with AI-generated hosts. Google originally launched it in 2023, and then launched its NotebookLM Plus plan for businesses, schools, organizations, and enterprise customers in December.

The Plus version significantly expands on the free tier's capabilities, offering five times higher usage limits. The free version allows for 100 notebooks with 50 sources each, while Plus subscribers can create up to 500 notebooks containing 300 sources per notebook. Daily interaction limits are also increased from 50 to 500 chat queries, and audio generation capacity jumps from 3 to 20 per day.

In addition to the above, NotebookLM Plus introduces several premium features, including customizable response styles, advanced sharing options, and analytics that track notebook usage. Users can choose between predefined AI personalities like "Guide" or "Analyst," or create their own custom style for interactions.

A Google One AI Premium plan costs $19.99 per month and includes 2TB of storage along with access to Gemini Advanced and Gemini integration in Gmail and Google Docs. A one-month trial is available at no cost. Google is also offering U.S. students aged 18 and older a 50% discount, bringing the monthly cost down to $9.99 for the first year.