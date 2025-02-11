Some Apple Watch Series 10 Users Experiencing Speaker Volume Issue
If the audio playing through your Apple Watch Series 10's speaker becomes harder to hear after repeated use, you are not alone.
There are a growing number of complaints about a potential Apple Watch Series 10 speaker issue across the Apple Support Community and Reddit. Affected users say the speaker audio becomes quiet or muffled over time, even after using the Water Lock feature to eject water from the speaker following swimming or another water activity.
The low volume affects both phone calls and music, according to the complaints.
It is unclear how widespread this issue is, or if there is an underlying hardware or software problem. If a hardware issue affects enough customers, Apple sometimes opts to launch a service program offering free repairs. If a software issue is discovered, then Apple should be able to address it with a future watchOS update.
Apple Watch Series 10 models launched in September 2024. I was unable to replicate the issue on my Apple Watch Series 10, but I have only owned it for about six weeks and have not used the speaker much, as I tend to use AirPods Pro.
We have reached out to Apple for comment about this matter, and we will update this post in the unlikely event that the company responds.
