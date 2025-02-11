Some Apple Watch Series 10 Users Experiencing Speaker Volume Issue

by

If the audio playing through your Apple Watch Series 10's speaker becomes harder to hear after repeated use, you are not alone.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black
There are a growing number of complaints about a potential Apple Watch Series 10 speaker issue across the Apple Support Community and Reddit. Affected users say the speaker audio becomes quiet or muffled over time, even after using the Water Lock feature to eject water from the speaker following swimming or another water activity.

The low volume affects both phone calls and music, according to the complaints.

It is unclear how widespread this issue is, or if there is an underlying hardware or software problem. If a hardware issue affects enough customers, Apple sometimes opts to launch a service program offering free repairs. If a software issue is discovered, then Apple should be able to address it with a future watchOS update.

Apple Watch Series 10 models launched in September 2024. I was unable to replicate the issue on my Apple Watch Series 10, but I have only owned it for about six weeks and have not used the speaker much, as I tend to use AirPods Pro.

We have reached out to Apple for comment about this matter, and we will update this post in the unlikely event that the company responds.

Top Rated Comments

zilchfox Avatar
zilchfox
35 minutes ago at 06:25 am
I guess I'm the only one who keeps my watch continuously muted forever, and never use it for music or phone calls since I use my iPhone and AirPods for that. Perhaps I should test this to see if I'm affected, too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hayden_ Avatar
Hayden_
38 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Weirdly enough, I literally had this issue yesterday. I woke up, and the speaker sounded muffled/distorted. I ran it under watch and using a little brush on the speakers, which seems to have resolved the issue. Maybe it's to do with the speak grille being big this time round and as such, easier for it to get obstructed with lint, etc?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Razorpit Avatar
Razorpit
27 minutes ago at 06:34 am
You're listening to it wrong. ?

I had what sounds like (see what I did there?) a similar issue. This was going back to the days of the 0. Turns out I had dirt behind the speaker grill that I could not see. Brought it in to the store and the Genius Bar was able to clean it out for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
26 minutes ago at 06:35 am
I had this issue on my SBSS S4, got it replaced under AC+
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments