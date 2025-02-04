AirPods Pro 2 Hit Lowest Price of the Year So Far at $169 ($80 Off)
Amazon this week has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $169.00, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price that we've tracked so far in 2025, and Amazon is providing a mid February delivery estimate for most residences in the United States.
Of course, we saw a better deal over the holiday season, but it's very unlikely that all-time low price will return any time soon. Amazon's price today is still a solid deal on the AirPods Pro 2, which feature USB-C charging and Active Noise Cancellation.
AirPods discounts are abundant this week on Amazon, which also has the AirPods 4 for just $99.99 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $148.99. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
