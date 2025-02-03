Judge Again Denies Apple's Attempt to Intervene in Google Search Engine Lawsuit

by

Apple is fighting to defend its multi-billion dollar search engine deal with Google as Google is prosecuted for antitrust violations, and so far, the court isn't making it easy. Last week, Apple filed a motion for an emergency stay that would give the Cupertino company time to intervene in the lawsuit, but the judge overseeing the case denied Apple's motion [PDF] and won't hold off on moving forward.

Google Logo Feature Slack
In November, Apple asked the court to allow it to be more involved in the case as the court decides what steps to take to prevent Google from continuing to violate antitrust law. The court said no, so Apple appealed the ruling, but it will take time for the appeals process to play out. While it waits on an appeal, Apple wanted the court to pause the proceedings, but the judge isn't inclined to do so.

According to the court, Apple did not demonstrate that it will suffer "certain and great" harm that would justify a stay, nor has it adequately explained why it needs a bigger role in the lawsuit or what new evidence it has to present. The court also does not feel that Apple has proven that a mistake was made when its initial motion for intervention was denied. Further, the judge feels that moving forward is important to prevent Google from continuing with its antitrust violations.

As the court stated in its order denying intervention, this case has been pending for over four years, and the delay from postponing the evidentiary hearing would be months, not weeks.

What's more, the court has concluded that Google violated federal antitrust law by entering into exclusive search distribution agreements with various companies (including Apple) to achieve and maintain a monopoly in both the general search services market and the general text advertising market.

Preserving the status quo by granting a stay, as Apple urges, would only perpetuate this unlawful activity and is therefore contrary to the public interest.

Last year, Google was found guilty of violating antitrust law, and its search engine deal with Apple was a main focus of the case. Google pays Apple billions each year to be the default search engine for Safari, and the court decided that deal and other Google practices violate antitrust law.

The U.S. government has asked the court to prevent Google from entering into search contracts with Apple and other companies, and Apple does not want that to happen. Apple will be losing upward of $20 billion annually if Google is barred from continuing on with the search engine deal, and Apple would still have to offer Google Search as an option to users.

Google is also facing more extreme remedies, and it could be forced to sell the Chrome browser or uncouple Android from products like Google Search and the Google Play Store. Apple feels that Google will prioritize defending Chrome and its other properties over its search deal with Apple, which is why Apple wants to step in.

"If Apple's appeal is not resolved until during or after the remedies trial, Apple may well be forced to stand mute at trial, as a mere spectator, while the government pursues an extreme remedy that targets Apple by name and would prohibit any commercial arrangement between Apple and Google for a decade," Apple wrote in the filing asking for a stay.

Apple now plans to file a motion to expedite its appeal of the initial ruling barring it from further participating in the Google lawsuit. The remedies portion of the antitrust lawsuit against Google is set to begin in April, so the appeals process may have time to play out before then if Apple can get the case expedited.

Tags: Apple Antitrust, DOJ, Google

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Horizontal 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday January 28, 2025 11:48 am PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of January 2025: More aluminum: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models ...
Read Full Article
m3 macbook pro blue

Apple Explains How to Keep Your Mac From Turning on When Opening Lid

Thursday January 30, 2025 4:14 pm PST by
Apple designed Macs with Apple silicon chips to automatically turn on and start up when the Mac's lid is opened or when the Mac is connected to power, but there is a workaround in macOS Sequoia if you don't like this behavior. In a new support document, Apple provided separate instructions on how to prevent an Apple silicon Mac from turning on when the lid is opened or when it's connected to ...
Read Full Article172 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone SE 4 Rumors

Friday January 31, 2025 8:29 am PST by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of the latest rumors about the iPhone SE 4 as it nears launch. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation iPhone SE is widely rumored to feature an iPhone 14-style all-screen design with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and USB-C. Images of dummy models showcasing the new design were ...
Read Full Article16 comments
apple power beats pro 2

Apple Expected to Announce Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11 With These New Features

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:15 am PST by
Apple previously teased that Powerbeats Pro 2 would be released in 2025, and now an announcement date has leaked. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said Apple plans to unveil the wireless earbuds on Tuesday, February 11. Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 in the U.S., he said. Powerbeats Pro are a sportier, fitness-focused alternative to AirPods Pro with built-in, adjustable ear hooks...
Read Full Article39 comments
applecare apple care banner

AppleCare+ Policy Change Coming to Apple Stores

Sunday February 2, 2025 8:34 am PST by
Starting next week, Apple's retail stores will no longer offer AppleCare+ plans as a one-time purchase, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Instead, he said the stores will only offer AppleCare+ as a subscription. For example, AppleCare+ for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $9.99 per month, or $199 upfront for two years. The latter option would no longer be available at Apple's stores....
Read Full Article133 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

Apple May Launch New iCloud Invite Tool Codenamed 'Confetti' This Week

Sunday February 2, 2025 6:42 am PST by
As early as this week, Apple plans to introduce a new iCloud-based service for event invites, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the new service is codenamed "Confetti" within Apple. He said the service will offer users a "new way to invite people to parties, functions, and meetings." He did not say if this functionality would be available through a ...
Read Full Article68 comments
top stories 2025 02 01

Top Stories: iOS 18.3 Released, AirPods News, and More

Saturday February 1, 2025 6:00 am PST by
January has come to a close, with Apple pushing out iOS 18.3 and related software updates in the final week of the month to deliver some refinements for Apple Intelligence, security fixes, and more. We're looking ahead to more substantial updates with iOS 18.4, while we also shared news and rumors about AirPods and the upcoming "iPhone 17 Air," so read on below for all the details! iOS...
Read Full Article5 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Design, Specs, and More: All the Rumors So Far

Wednesday January 29, 2025 4:00 am PST by
This year, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air," so-called because of its thin profile. Below is a compilation of every rumor and leak we have registered from reputable sources thus far about Apple's new entry in its flagship smartphone lineup. iPhone 17 "Air"? About the Name There has been some uncertainty...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 12:21 pm
Apple, get out of this

This is not your business to be nosing around in
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
43 minutes ago at 12:17 pm
Good.

Google has already been found guilty of being a monopolist. Apple needs to mind its own business.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
34 minutes ago at 12:26 pm

Apple needs a bigger role in the lawsuit because $20 billion+ per year is pure profit and is a lot of money to just give up without a fight.
No, they want a bigger role. They don't need it, nor do they deserve it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
justperry Avatar
justperry
31 minutes ago at 12:30 pm
This is good, while I do understand why Apple tries to, it’s none of its business.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
11 minutes ago at 12:49 pm

I agree, a find it odd that a judge doesn't think $20b a year is a valid reason.

If someone sued my largest client, won, and the potential remedy being seriously considered was "client can't pay me anymore" you're damn right I'm wanting to get involved in the lawsuit.
The judge writes in the decision that's exactly why it's an invalid reason.

"Preserving the status quo by granting a stay, as Apple urges, would only perpetuate this unlawful activity and is therefore contrary to the public interest."

This is like a drug kingpin being arrested and a street seller complaining to the judge, "Stop the prosecution! He still owes me two grand for the stuff I helped him distribute!"
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
35 minutes ago at 12:25 pm

According to the court, Apple did not demonstrate that it will suffer "certain and great" harm that would justify a stay, nor has it adequately explained why it needs a bigger role in the lawsuit or what new evidence it has to present.

[ . . . ]

Google is also facing more extreme remedies, and it could be forced to sell the Chrome browser or uncouple Android from products like Google Search and the Google Play Store. Apple feels that Google will prioritize defending Chrome and its other properties over its search deal with Apple, which is why Apple wants to step in.
Apple needs a bigger role in the lawsuit because $20 billion+ per year is pure profit and is a lot of money to just give up without a fight.

For context, Apple's net income for fiscal year 2024 was $93.736 billion. 21.33% of that was from Google search deal alone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments