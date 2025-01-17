Apple Store App Launches in India

Apple has launched its dedicated Apple Store app in India, marking another increase in the company's presence in the country (via TechCrunch).



The app builds upon Apple's existing retail infrastructure in India, which includes its online store, which launched in September 2020, and its first physical retail locations that opened in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023.

The ‌Apple Store‌ app is available in most major markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, but there are still some notable exceptions such as South Korea.

Apple has confirmed plans to open four additional retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and other parts of Delhi and Mumbai by 2025. The company has also steadily increased its manufacturing footprint in India, starting with iPhone assembly in 2017 and expanding to include the production of "Pro" ‌iPhone‌ models in 2024.