Amazon Discounts USB-C AirPods Max to $449.99 ($99 Off)

Amazon today has the USB-C AirPods Max on sale for $449.99 in every color, down from $549.00. This is a new all-time low price on the USB-C headphones, and the first time in 2025 that we've tracked any notable sale.

Airpods Max Discount Feature Warm GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Colors available on sale include Blue, Midnight, Orange, Starlight, and Purple. Some colors are still available to be delivered in January, but others have started slipping into a February delivery estimate, so be sure to place your order soon if you're interested.

$99 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $449.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

