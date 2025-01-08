AT&T Launches New Guarantee, Promises to Compensate Customers for Outages

AT&T today announced a new AT&T Guarantee customer service initiative that offers "an elevated experience" with connectivity customers can depend on, with a promise to "make it right" if there are issues.



Customers received emails about the new guarantee this morning, with AT&T offering credits for service interruptions and downtime. AT&T says that a fiber outage lasting for 20 minutes or more or wireless downtime lasting 60 minutes or more will result in a credit for a full day of service. For cellular customers, an outage needs to impact 10 or more towers to count. Weather-related events, natural disasters, and outages caused by third parties will not be eligible for a credit.

AT&T Fiber customers must be using an AT&T-provided gateway to be eligible for downtime compensation, and again, outages caused by weather-related events and natural disasters are not included. AT&T also does not count outages caused by downed or cut cable wires at a customer residence, issues with wiring instead a customer's home, and outages resulting from planned maintenance.

Customers who experience an outage will be notified of an upcoming bill credit via email or text, with AT&T providing these credits proactively.

AT&T also says promises that there will be no hidden fees or equipment charges with fiber, and it plans to offer reward cards for customer service failures. If a wait time for technical support exceeds five minutes and a customer is not offered a callback or does not receive the callback, AT&T will provide a reward card.