Swippitt Debuts Phone Charging Hub With Automated Battery Swapper

Swippitt has introduced an innovative charging solution at CES that aims to eliminate the need to manually plug in your iPhone. The system consists of a bread bin-style hub that automatically swaps depleted battery packs with fresh ones through specially designed phone cases.



The Swippitt Hub houses five 3,500mAh battery packs and works with compatible cases for iPhone 14, 15, and 16 series devices. When a phone's external battery runs low, users simply insert their phone into the hub, which automatically removes the depleted battery and replaces it with a fully charged one in seconds.

Each battery pack provides between 50-90% additional charge depending on the iPhone model. Users can also manage charging preferences through a companion app, including options to limit battery charging to 80% for longevity and schedule specific charging times.

The system is designed to accommodate future phone models, even as devices potentially increase in size, according to the company. For example, the startup says it plans to expand support to Samsung Galaxy S series devices by the end of 2025. However, it's hard not to imagine incremental changes in phone designs could end up making things difficult for Swippitt as it rushes to mould cases for successive models.