OWC Debuts 40Gbps USB4 Cables Up to 15 Feet Long
OWC has introduced two new active optical USB4 cables offering extended lengths and high-speed connectivity at more competitive prices than Apple's only long Thunderbolt 4 cable offering. The cables are available in 3-meter (approximately 10 feet) and 4.5-meter (15 feet) lengths, priced at $98.99 and $129.99 respectively.
Both cables support data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, matching the maximum throughput of Thunderbolt 4. The 3-meter version delivers up to 240W of power delivery, while the 4.5-meter cable supports up to 60W charging capabilities, according to OWC.
Intel only guarantees Thunderbolt 4 performance over cables up to 2 meters in length, so while these cables aren't officially certified as Thunderbolt 4, they do maintain compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and 4 devices, including docks and hubs.
OWC says it achieves the extended length capabilities through fiber optic technology, which provides better immunity to electromagnetic interference compared to traditional copper cables. The technology is reminiscent of the Light Peak project that Intel and Apple initially developed before settling on copper-based Thunderbolt solutions.
The release presents a more affordable alternative to Apple's 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 cable, which is priced at $159. Like Apple's offering, the OWC cables feature a braided nylon covering for durability and flexibility.
Also from today, OWC's previously announced Thunderbolt 5 hub is now available to purchase, having been on pre-order since November. Priced at $189.99, OWC's hub is one of the first accessories to support Intel's latest Thunderbolt standard, and offers Thunderbolt 5 compatibility with Apple's latest Mac mini and MacBook Pro Models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. The new cables and hub are available to order directly from the OWC website.
