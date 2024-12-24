$99 Apple TV Might Make a Comeback Next Year

A new Apple TV streaming box is rumored to launch next year, and there is a possibility that the device's U.S. pricing will start at just $99.



Shortly after the current Apple TV 4K model launched in October 2022, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the next Apple TV would be "more affordable" than the current model. He said a "sub-$100 price" would be the "sweet spot" for the Apple TV, but exact pricing for the next model remains to be seen.

Both the 2010 and 2012 versions of the Apple TV were priced at $99 in the U.S. at launch, and Apple eventually lowered the price of the 2012 model to $69, so there is precedent for a sub-$100 Apple TV that would better compete with lower-priced streaming devices like the Google TV Streamer, which costs $99.99. Amazon and Roku have even cheaper streaming stick options starting as low as $24.99 on sale.

In the U.S., the current Apple TV starts at $129 with 64GB of storage, and a 128GB model with an added Ethernet port is available for $149.

Rumored features for the next Apple TV include a faster A-series chip and Wi-Fi 6E support.

A built-in camera has also been rumored for a future Apple TV model. tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls by using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad. If the Apple TV gained a built-in camera, users would no longer need to rely on an external device for video calls on the TV.

It is unclear exactly when in 2025 the new Apple TV will be released.