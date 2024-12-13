Apple Begins Selling New Vision Pro Carry Sling and Exclusive Charging Accessories

Apple's online store is offering a range of new accessories this week, several of which are exclusive to Apple and can't be purchased elsewhere.



For charging up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Apple is offering the Nimble Podium 3-in-1 Charger. Priced at $140, the charger comes in black or a multicolor option with shades of blue and white, and it is made from recycled plastic and aluminum.

There's a Qi2 magnetic charger that is compatible with MagSafe iPhones and able to charge them at up to 15W, along with a fast charger for compatible Apple Watch models. The AirPods platform charges the AirPods at 5W. The ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch charging pucks can be used while upright or folded flat, and because of the folding mechanism, this has the potential to work well for travel. The charger ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a 36W USB-C power adapter.

For charging on the go, Apple is offering an exclusive MagGo Power Bank from Anker, which is priced at $50. The MagGo comes in either blue or white, and it offers Qi2 charging at up to 15W. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside that will add extra power to an ‌iPhone‌, and it's super slim compared to other magnetic power banks so it won't add too much bulk to an ‌iPhone‌. There is a USB-C port for charging purposes, and while it comes with a USB-C cable, you'll need to supply your own power adapter.



If you have an Apple Vision Pro, you might be interested in the latest Vision Pro carrying case that Apple's offering through its online store. The von Holzhausen Carry Sling for Vision Pro is much more svelte than Apple's carrying case, though it is expensive at $180. The carrying case is described as "ultra compact," with a space for the headset and band, a slot for the battery, and extra internal and external pockets for accessories.



Crafted from lightweight plant-based bamboo material, the sling can be worn crossbody or as a shoulder bag, and it has a removable strap and retractable grab handle so it can also be tucked inside a backpack or a suitcase. There is a padded interior with a microfiber liner to keep everything inside safe.

The new products are available from Apple's online store, and in some Apple retail locations for immediate pickup.