Festivitas Lets You Add Holiday Lights to Your Mac Desktop

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, developer Simon Støvring this week released Festivitas, a simple macOS app that lets you customize your Mac desktop with colorful string lights.



Festivitas adds lights to the Mac's dock and menu bar. Light size, distance, and cable thickness can be customized, as can the colors and the light changing sequence.

When Festivitas is first launched, it requires accessibility features to locate the dock and add the lights. Permissions can be revoked by going to System Settings > Privacy and Security > Accessibility.

Festivitas is compatible with Macs running macOS 14.6 and later, and it can be downloaded for four euros, which is equivalent to approximately $4.23.