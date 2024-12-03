Apple Podcasts Reveals 2024 Show of the Year

Apple today announced that the true crime podcast "Hysterical" by Dan Taberski has received an Apple Podcasts Award for 2024 Show of the Year.

Apple Podcasts Award Apple Podcasts Award

The seven-part series debuted in July, and it reached the number-one spot in the Top Shows chart, according to Apple. The podcast investigates a mysterious illness that spreads among a group of high school girls in upstate New York.

Apple has been revealing several year-end charts and awards over the past few weeks, including the most popular podcasts of the year.