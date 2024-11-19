Instagram Tests Recommendations Reset for Fresh Start
Instagram parent company Meta today said that it is testing a new tool that's designed to allow users to reset their content recommendations for "a fresh start." Using the reset tool removes prior data that's used to power Explore, Reels, and Feed recommendations.
Recommendations will start to personalize over time, providing content recommendations based on the content and accounts that users interact with. Using the reset option will provide users with an option to review the accounts they're following to unfollow content they no longer want to see, and review ad topics.
The tool is designed for teen users, but Instagram is planning to make it available to all users following the test period. The feature will roll out globally "soon."
