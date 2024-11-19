Apple Releases visionOS 2.1.1

Apple today released visionOS 2.1.1, a minor update to the visionOS 2 operating system that came out in September. visionOS 2.1.1 comes three weeks after the launch of visionOS 2.1.



‌visionOS 2.1.1‌ can be downloaded on all Vision Pro headsets by navigating to the Settings app, selecting the General section, and choosing the Software Update option. To install an update, the Vision Pro headset needs to be removed, and there is a software progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

Today's update focuses on security fixes rather than new features, and it is recommended for all Vision Pro users.

‌visionOS 2‌ introduces 2D spatial photos, updates to Persona, a new version of the Guest Mode, and more, with additional information available in our visionOS 2 roundup.