AirPods 3 Hit $94.00 All-Time Low Price in Early Black Friday Sale

Black Friday deals are in abundance today, and now AirPods are joining the list. Amazon has knocked the price of the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case to just $94.00, down from the original price of $169.00.

AirPods 3 are a few years old at this point, and they lack a few features of the fourth generation models that just launched this year. However, for anyone who doesn't care about features like Active Noise Cancellation, Conversation Awareness, and others, this is a fantastic deal.

