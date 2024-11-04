Apple's 13-Inch M2 MacBook Air With 16GB RAM Gets $200 Discount at Amazon

Amazon today introduced a price drop on the upgraded M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM, specifically for the 13-inch model with 256GB of storage. You can get this computer for $799.00 in two colors, down from $999.00.

This price is available in Silver and Starlight, but shoppers should note that the Silver delivery estimate has already slipped into December. The Starlight option can be delivered as soon as this Saturday, November 9.

Apple updated the MacBook Air lineup last week to start with 16GB of RAM, up from 8GB, and otherwise there have been no changes to the computer.

