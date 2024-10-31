Amazon Offers Massive $299 Discount on 8GB M2 MacBook Air, Available for $699.99

Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is back down to its all-time low price of $699.99 with the use of an on-page coupon. This is $299 off the original price of the 2022 computer.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should note that this is the older version of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM. This week, Apple updated the entire MacBook Air lineup and it now starts with 16GB of RAM. We haven't yet tracked discounts on the 16GB models, but today's discount is still a great deal if you think 8GB of RAM is enough for your needs.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

