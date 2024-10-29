Amazon Introduces Record Low Prices Across M2 iPad Air Lineup, Available From $498

Amazon today has a big selection of discounts on Apple's M2 iPad Air, with savings of about $100 across nearly every model. Only Amazon is offering these deals right now, and you'll find early November delivery dates for most of the tablets.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Below we've collected every Wi-Fi model of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models on sale. In most cases, you'll find all four colors on sale for every model. There are some cellular devices being marked down as well on Amazon this week, with the same $100 discounts.

11-inch iPad Air

13-inch iPad Air

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.



Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!