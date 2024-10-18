Best Buy Introduces Massive Discounts on M3 MacBook Pro for Members, Get Up to $700 Off
Best Buy today introduced new all-time low prices on a few models of the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro exclusively for members. Non-members can still find solid second-best prices on these computers, but My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get an extra $200 off select notebooks this week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The highlights of the sale include the 8GB/1TB 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,299.00, down from $1,799.00, and the 16GB/1TB model for $1,499.00, down from $1,999.00. Both of these represent $500 discounts and are new record low prices for each model.
Note: Select deals available only to My Best Buy members.
If you're shopping for the bigger model, the steepest discount at Best Buy is on the 48GB/1TB M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro, available for $3,299.00 for members, down from $3,999.00. In addition to this model, Best Buy has every other 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro on sale right now for solid second-best prices.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
