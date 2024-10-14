Apple Preparing to Add Support for Digital Car Keys on Volvo, Polestar, and Audi Vehicles

Apple is preparing to begin supporting digital car keys in the Wallet app for certain Volvo, Polestar, and Audi vehicles, based on code changes discovered by MacRumors in Apple's Wallet app backend.



‌The car keys‌ function can allow an iPhone or Apple Watch with NFC capabilities to unlock, lock, or start a vehicle through the Wallet app by simply holding the device near a compatible vehicle's NFC reader. Car key functionality may vary by manufacturer and model.

Apple introduced ‌digital car key support‌ in 2022, and select car brands like BMW, BYD, Hyundai/Genesis/Kia, Lotus, Mercedes-Benz, and RAM have implemented support for the feature‌. Apple maintains a full list of vehicles that support ‌car keys‌ on its CarPlay model availability web page.