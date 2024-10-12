Best Buy Kicks Off Weekend Sale With Sitewide Discounts on iPads, MacBooks, Monitors, and More

Best Buy is hosting a new weekend sale that includes a few solid deals on iPads and MacBook Air. There's also plenty of non-Apple discounts during the event, with big savings on TVs, smart home products, video games, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple

The best Apple-related deals during the Best Buy sale include the 9th generation iPad at $199.00 ($130 off) and 10th generation iPad at $299.00 ($50 off). You can also find an all-time low price on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air for $749.00 ($250 off), and none of these deals require a Best Buy membership to see the final sale prices.

Top Deals

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.