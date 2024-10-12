Best Buy Kicks Off Weekend Sale With Sitewide Discounts on iPads, MacBooks, Monitors, and More
Best Buy is hosting a new weekend sale that includes a few solid deals on iPads and MacBook Air. There's also plenty of non-Apple discounts during the event, with big savings on TVs, smart home products, video games, and more.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple
The best Apple-related deals during the Best Buy sale include the 9th generation iPad at $199.00 ($130 off) and 10th generation iPad at $299.00 ($50 off). You can also find an all-time low price on the M2 13-inch MacBook Air for $749.00 ($250 off), and none of these deals require a Best Buy membership to see the final sale prices.
- 9th Gen iPad - $199.99 ($130 off)
- 10th Gen iPad - $299.00 ($50 off)
- M2 13-inch MacBook Air - $749.00 ($250 off)
- M3 13-inch MacBook Air - $899.00 ($200 off)
- M3 15-inch MacBook Air - $1,449.00 ($250 off)
Top Deals
TVs
- 50-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $189.99 ($110 off)
- 50-inch Roku 4K Smart TV - $229.99 ($70 off)
- 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV - $379.99 ($50 off)
- 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV - $649.99 ($50 off)
- 75-inch Hisense 4K UHD QLED Google TV - $749.99 ($450 off)
- 86-inch LG 4K LED Smart TV - $999.99 ($300 off)
- 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV - $1,499.99 ($1,200 off)
- 77-inch Sony Bravia 4K OLED Google TV - $2,699.99 ($1,200 off)
Computers and Monitors
- HP Envy Touch Screen Laptop - $599.99 ($450 off)
- 27-inch Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor - $169.99 ($180 off)
- 32-inch LG UltraGear Monitor - $249.99 ($200 off)
- 34-inch Samsung Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor - $349.99 ($200 off)
- 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,599.99 ($900 off)
Video Games
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $29.99 ($40 off)
- Spider-Man 2 - $49.99 ($20 off)
- PlayStation 5 Slim (Digital) - $399.99 ($50 off)
- PlayStation 5 Slim - $449.99 ($50 off)
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.