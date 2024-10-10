Apple to Donate Towards Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

by

In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation of an undisclosed amount to Hurricane Milton relief efforts.

Apple Logo Top Half
"Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Milton," said Cook. "To everyone still in harm's way, please stay safe. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida late Wednesday. The storm, and many tornadoes that resulted from it, caused catastrophic damage, flooding, and loss of life across many areas of Florida.

Apple has donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts in the past.

Tag: Tim Cook

Popular Stories

space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article171 comments
Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:10 pm PDT by
An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article287 comments
watchos 11 vitals

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

Monday October 7, 2024 5:34 am PDT by
Apple's new Vitals app for watchOS 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest, according to recent reports on Reddit. The Apple Watch app, which analyzes key health metrics measured during sleep over the last seven days, appears to be providing early warnings of impending sickness for at least some Apple Watch wearers...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday October 8, 2024 5:45 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
Generic iOS 18

Everything New in iOS 18.1 Beta 6

Monday October 7, 2024 4:27 pm PDT by
We're nearing the end of the iOS 18.1 beta testing process, but Apple is continuing to make tweaks to refine built-in features ahead of when the software launches. With testing winding down, there are fewer new additions, but Apple has made changes worth noting. The new beta is available for both developers and public beta testers. Control Center In the Control Center, Apple has added new...
Read Full Article44 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article142 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Waiting for a New Apple TV? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Tuesday October 8, 2024 8:57 am PDT by
The current Apple TV was released two years ago this month, so you may be wondering when the next model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about a next-generation Apple TV. In January 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new Apple TV was planned for release in the first half of 2024:Beyond the future smart displays and new speaker, Apple is working on revamping its TV box....
Read Full Article104 comments

Top Rated Comments

Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
39 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
The destruction is terrible. Those folks need all the help they can get.

I have family there and was checking before the storm hit whether they had iPhones newer than 14 (so they could send texts via satellite). Sadly the newest phones they have are 13s. Fortunately everyone is okay but it made me think I might want to upgrade mom's phone, for next time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TigerNike23 Avatar
TigerNike23
36 minutes ago at 01:24 pm
I live in SWFL. Yesterday was pretty wild. Not like Sarasota or Tampa, but we had tornadoes then wind… yet when the storm came onshore and the winds shifted… holy cow. The back end of the storm was much worse for us. We lost power, but we’re ok.

Everyone up the coast is going to need lots of help. Donate what you can, if you can.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lkrupp Avatar
lkrupp
20 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

Why would the keep the amount a secret?
Because any announced amount, no matter how large, would be criticized as not near enough by the usual suspects. “Apple is a $3T company and they should have donated at least $1T. Fire Tim Cook. Apple is a cheapskate."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jumpthesnark Avatar
Jumpthesnark
28 minutes ago at 01:32 pm

Why would the keep the amount a secret?
Maybe the board hasn't decided on the amount yet? Maybe the company is also matching donations from employees, so the final amount isn't known yet? Maybe they're still coordinating with relief agencies so they haven't yet written a check for a disaster that is still occurring?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Laird Knox Avatar
Laird Knox
10 minutes ago at 01:51 pm

Why would the keep the amount a secret?
It hasn't even been 24 hours since it hit. (In addition to all the other replies above.)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments