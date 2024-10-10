Apple to Donate Towards Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation of an undisclosed amount to Hurricane Milton relief efforts.



"Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Milton," said Cook. "To everyone still in harm's way, please stay safe. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground."

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida late Wednesday. The storm, and many tornadoes that resulted from it, caused catastrophic damage, flooding, and loss of life across many areas of Florida.

Apple has donated to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief efforts in the past.