Prime Day Deals Arrive for Entire M3 MacBook Air Lineup

Amazon Prime Day is live and it includes a huge sale across the MacBook Air lineup, including both the M2 and M3 MacBook Air models. We already covered the M2 MacBook Air deals available for Prime Day, so this article will focus entirely on M3 models.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Amazon is taking $250 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with multiple all-time low prices for Prime Day. You can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.00 in every color, down from $1,099.00. Both 512GB models are on sale as well with best-ever prices.

15-Inch M3 MacBook Air

Amazon also has the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for up to $275 off during Prime Day. These start at $1,044.00 for the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00, and again include both 512GB models. Overall, every 15-inch M3 MacBook Air deal from Amazon this week represents all-time low prices on each model.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.