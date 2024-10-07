Remembering Steve Jobs

Saturday marked the 13th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing away at the age of 56, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He died just one day after Apple's former marketing chief Phil Schiller unveiled the iPhone 4S and Siri.



Apple CEO Tim Cook once again paid tribute to Jobs on the day.

"Steve showed us that the future isn't something you wait for—it's something you build," said Cook, in a social media post on Saturday. "His memory lives on in the hearts of innovators and dreamers everywhere—at Apple and beyond."

Cook also reflected on Jobs while opening Apple's first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater in September 2017.

"There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," said Cook.

At that event, Apple unveiled the iPhone X, which was a major update to the smartphone that Jobs had famously unveiled in 2007.

The Steve Jobs Archive website contains a collection of quotes, videos, and emails from Jobs, and offers fellowships to young creators to follow in his footsteps. In addition, Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by customers around the world following his death in 2011.