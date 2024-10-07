iFixit Shares Apple Watch Series 10 Teardown

Repair site iFixit today disassembled the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10, giving us a look at the components inside Apple's thinnest Apple Watch to date.

Apple used an enclosed case for the Series 10, a move that allowed for a the thinner design without impacting the sensor lens assembly. Tolerances in the Apple Watch are super tight, which makes it difficult to get into.

The Series 10 has a 327 mAh, 1.266 Wh battery inside, with a soft pouch as prior models have had. Though Apple changed the adhesive in the iPhone 16 models, that's not the case in the Apple Watch, and it uses traditional adhesive.

iFixit took a close up look at the OLED display, and there wasn't a noticeable difference between the Series 9 and the Series 10. Apple tweaked the Series 10 display to allow for wider viewing angles, but it's not a feature that can be seen internally.

iFixit gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a 3 out of 10 repairability score because it's so difficult to get to the battery and to replace the glass at the bottom.