Apple Pencil Pro Drops to New Low Price of $99 for Prime Day

Amazon today has the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00, down from the regular price of $129.00. This is a new record low price for the accessory, beating the previous sale price by about $10.

This discount is part of Amazon's early access deals for Prime Big Deal Days, which officially begins on October 8. We've been tracking early deals for the event this weekend, and it also includes discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

The Apple Pencil Pro launched in May alongside the new 2024 iPad lineup, introducing new gestures and capabilities into the stylus. The Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, and marks the first update to the Apple Pencil since the Apple Pencil 2 in 2018.

