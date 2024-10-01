Adobe Debuts Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2025

by

Adobe today unveiled new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at users who want to enhance their photos and videos with simple editing tools.

photoshop premiere elements 2024
Photoshop Elements 2025 incorporates multiple new AI-powered tools to make editing quicker than ever. There's a new Remove tool that lets users select an area in the image to remove with a brush, plus it is accompanied by an Object Removal Guided Edit.

There's also an option to change the color of objects in an image by selecting them with the automatic selection tools and then choosing a new color.

photoshop elements remove object
A new Depth Blur filter adds blur to images to mimic a depth of field effect, with controls for adjusting blur strength, focal distance, and focal range. It's a useful way to change the focus of an image.

There is a Combine Photos Guided Edit that walks users through blending the subject from one image and the background from another to create an all-new image. It can use parts of multiple photos for unique looks.

Other new features include options for textured photo backgrounds and graphics and a one-click option for adding effects like camera motion, animated sparkles, or an animated frame.

Premiere Elements 2025 has several new features for videos. There's a new White Balance tool for adjusting the look of clouds, snow, and similar white elements, plus there are new color correction Curves for making more precise color and brightness adjustments.

premiere elements change color
There are additional templates for dynamic titles with more control over text alignment, size, color, and spacing. There are preset LUTs for tweaking color, and a simplified Timeline speeds up editing.

For both Photoshop and Premiere Elements, there are enhancements for Macs with the new M3 chip, so the software will run faster on new M3 machines.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements are priced at $100 each individually, with a bundle available for $150. More information is available on Adobe's website.

Tag: Adobe

Popular Stories

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article63 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Friday September 27, 2024 11:47 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Read Full Article221 comments
ios 17 iphone 15 pro status bar sos crop feature2

iPhone SOS: Verizon Experiences Major Outage Across the U.S. [Update: Fixed]

Monday September 30, 2024 9:03 am PDT by
Verizon is currently experiencing a major outage that is affecting many customers across the U.S., including iPhone users. Affected users may be unable to send or receive phone calls, send or receive text messages, or use cellular data. As a result of the network being down, many affected iPhone users are seeing "SOS" displayed in their device's status bar. In a support document, Apple says...
Read Full Article220 comments
maxresdefault

AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Saturday September 28, 2024 7:02 am PDT by
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the...
Read Full Article113 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple's 80% Charging Limit for iPhone: How Much Did It Help After a Year?

Tuesday September 24, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
With the iPhone 15 models that came out last year, Apple added an opt-in battery setting that limits maximum charge to 80 percent. The idea is that never charging the iPhone above 80 percent will increase battery longevity, so I kept my iPhone at that 80 percent limit from September 2023 to now, with no cheating. My iPhone 15 Pro Max battery level is currently at 94 percent with 299 cycles....
Read Full Article678 comments
ipad pro new blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $1,000 Off M2 iPad Pro With Record Low Prices

Thursday September 26, 2024 10:15 am PDT by
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $1,000 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on...
Read Full Article36 comments

Top Rated Comments

capamac Avatar
capamac
12 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
https://www.gimp.org/

B^)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Thinkscape Avatar
Thinkscape
12 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
Adobe? Yeah, nah ... wouldn't touch it even if it were free.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments