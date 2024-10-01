Adobe Debuts Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2025

Adobe today unveiled new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, the company's affordable photo and video editing software aimed at users who want to enhance their photos and videos with simple editing tools.



Photoshop Elements 2025 incorporates multiple new AI-powered tools to make editing quicker than ever. There's a new Remove tool that lets users select an area in the image to remove with a brush, plus it is accompanied by an Object Removal Guided Edit.

There's also an option to change the color of objects in an image by selecting them with the automatic selection tools and then choosing a new color.



A new Depth Blur filter adds blur to images to mimic a depth of field effect, with controls for adjusting blur strength, focal distance, and focal range. It's a useful way to change the focus of an image.

There is a Combine Photos Guided Edit that walks users through blending the subject from one image and the background from another to create an all-new image. It can use parts of multiple photos for unique looks.

Other new features include options for textured photo backgrounds and graphics and a one-click option for adding effects like camera motion, animated sparkles, or an animated frame.

Premiere Elements 2025 has several new features for videos. There's a new White Balance tool for adjusting the look of clouds, snow, and similar white elements, plus there are new color correction Curves for making more precise color and brightness adjustments.



There are additional templates for dynamic titles with more control over text alignment, size, color, and spacing. There are preset LUTs for tweaking color, and a simplified Timeline speeds up editing.

For both Photoshop and Premiere Elements, there are enhancements for Macs with the new M3 chip, so the software will run faster on new M3 machines.

Photoshop and Premiere Elements are priced at $100 each individually, with a bundle available for $150. More information is available on Adobe's website.