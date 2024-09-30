Amazon Discounts Collection of M4 iPad Pro Models at Up to $200 Off

Today we're tracking big discounts across the entire M4 iPad Pro lineup on Amazon, with up to $200 in savings available during this sale. We're focusing on the Wi-Fi models of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro in this article, but you can also find numerous cellular tablets on sale at this time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale prices start at $929.00 for the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M4 iPad Pro, down from $999.00, which is a solid second-best price on the tablet. Overall, you'll find every Wi-Fi model of both sizes available at a discount on Amazon, with multiple record low prices available on both tablets.



11-Inch

13-Inch

