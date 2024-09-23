Amnesia App Offers Easy Way to Get Rid of Monthly Access Reminders for Screen Capture Apps

In macOS Sequoia, Apple requires users to regularly reauthorize permissions for screen recording apps, a change that has not been popular with some Mac app users. During the beta testing process, these reminders came up weekly, but later in the beta, Apple changed those reminders to monthly.

amnesia app bypass access reminders
If you're someone who prefers not to get these reminders for screen recording apps at all, you can use the Amnesia app for the Mac to get rid of them. The app basically changes the .plist file for the screen capture app access feature, and it's a pay what you want situation.

Those comfortable with tweaking plists themselves using the Terminal app can follow instructions shared by Jeff Johnson, known for Stop The Madness. Both Amnesia and the command line version of the fix require disabling reminders on an app by app basis, but it's a little more straightforward to do with the Amnesia app.

Note that Amnesia works on ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15, but there is not yet a version for ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1, so if you're running the beta, you'll need to wait for an update. The update is expected later today.

