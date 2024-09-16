Apple Sports App Updated With Live Scores on iPhone's Lock Screen and More New Features
Apple today updated its free Sports app for the iPhone with several new features and changes, including Live Activities support.
The latest version of the Apple Sports app on iOS 18 and watchOS 11 introduces Live Activities support for all teams and leagues available within the app. Live Activities provides live scores and play-by-play information at a glance on the iPhone's Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island on newer models, and in the Apple Watch's Smart Stack starting with watchOS 11.
Apple previously said Live Activities are no longer available in the Apple TV app on iOS 18.
Apple Sports provides scores and more for the following leagues:
- NFL
- NCAAF
- MLS
- MLB
- NBA
- WNBA
- NCAA basketball (men's and women's)
- NHL
- NWSL
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- LaLiga
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- Serie A
Here's what else is new in Apple Sports version 2.0, including a new drop-down menu and search page, according to Apple's release notes:
• Added a new drop-down menu that makes it faster and easier to jump between your leagues and a new search page to browse the ones you want to check in on.
• With new optimizations for the WNBA and MLB playoffs, Apple Sports is the best place to stay up to speed all postseason.
• Follow live as last year's MLS and Liga MX champions compete for Campeones Cup.
Apple Sports is a free app available in the App Store.
