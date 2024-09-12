Apple Shares First Example of Image Playground in Action, and It's Based on Craig Federighi's Dog
Apple has shared its first "real-world example" of Image Playground, the upcoming Apple Intelligence feature that generates cartoon-like illustrations based on a text prompt. The picture was apparently made by Apple's senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi for his wife, in honor of his dog Bailey's recent birthday.
The picture shows a cute dog wearing a party hat and smiling behind a birthday cake. Apple shared the picture with Wired, which includes a watermark on all AI-generated images that appear in its publications as a matter of policy. Pictures made with Image Playground include EXIF metadata in the file that also indicates it was made with AI, similar to images edited with Apple's new Clean Up tool in the Photos app in iOS 18.1.
Apple describes Image Playground as a "fun" feature that can produce original images in seconds right within apps. Users can create an entirely new image based on a description, suggested concepts, or a person from their Photos library. From there, users can adjust the style and make changes to match a Messages thread, a Freeform board, or a slide in Keynote, for example.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to make the Image Playground feature for generating images and the Genmoji feature for generating custom emoji available in iOS 18.2, which will likely be released in December.
Apple plans to introduce the first Apple Intelligence features with the release of iOS 18.1, which is expected to launch in October. Among the new capabilities are writing tools for generating and summarizing text, as well as a feature that provides concise summaries of notifications. The Messages app will gain the ability to suggest replies, while a new function will allow users to record and transcribe phone calls. Lastly, the Photos app will benefit from the aforementioned "Clean Up" tool, which is designed to swiftly remove unwanted objects from images.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip. The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device. The...
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements. Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog...
Following its iPhone 16 event on Monday, Apple shared a PDF on its website with a list of all new features and changes coming with iOS 18. The list includes many features that were already announced, including Apple Intelligence, new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos app, several enhancements to the Messages app, a Passwords app, and more....
Apple today announced the latest lineup of iPhones, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for these devices begin September 13, and if you plan on ordering from a cellular carrier in the United States, there will be plenty of options for discounts from the major carriers. AT&T is offering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro at no cost with...
With the launch of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued some of its older iPhones. As of today, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been replaced with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone SE remains as Apple's most affordable device, with the iPhone 14 and iPhone...
Apple today announced that the AirPods Max are being updated with a USB-C charging port and new color options, including Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Starlight. In addition, Apple said the AirPods Max are gaining support for Personalized Spatial Audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update. The updated AirPods Max will be available to pre-order for $549 starting today, and the...
Apple at its event today announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra, with the company describing it as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever." The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10%...