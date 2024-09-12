Apple Shares First Example of Image Playground in Action, and It's Based on Craig Federighi's Dog

Apple has shared its first "real-world example" of Image Playground, the upcoming Apple Intelligence feature that generates cartoon-like illustrations based on a text prompt. The picture was apparently made by Apple's senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi for his wife, in honor of his dog Bailey's recent birthday.



The picture shows a cute dog wearing a party hat and smiling behind a birthday cake. Apple shared the picture with Wired, which includes a watermark on all AI-generated images that appear in its publications as a matter of policy. Pictures made with Image Playground include EXIF metadata in the file that also indicates it was made with AI, similar to images edited with Apple's new Clean Up tool in the Photos app in iOS 18.1.

Apple describes Image Playground as a "fun" feature that can produce original images in seconds right within apps. Users can create an entirely new image based on a description, suggested concepts, or a person from their Photos library. From there, users can adjust the style and make changes to match a Messages thread, a Freeform board, or a slide in Keynote, for example.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to make the Image Playground feature for generating images and the Genmoji feature for generating custom emoji available in iOS 18.2, which will likely be released in December.

Apple plans to introduce the first Apple Intelligence features with the release of iOS 18.1, which is expected to launch in October. Among the new capabilities are writing tools for generating and summarizing text, as well as a feature that provides concise summaries of notifications. The Messages app will gain the ability to suggest replies, while a new function will allow users to record and transcribe phone calls. Lastly, the Photos app will benefit from the aforementioned "Clean Up" tool, which is designed to swiftly remove unwanted objects from images.