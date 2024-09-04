Spotify Globally Rolls Out 'Daylist' Playlists That Adapt to Your Listening Habits Throughout the Day

Spotify is globally rolling out "Daylist," a personalized playlist that adapts and evolves to your listening habits as you go about your day.

Available to both free and paying users, the playlist has actually been available in English-speaking markets since September of last year, and expanded to 65 more countries in March. Today, the company is adding support for 14 additional languages, making Daylist accessible to all markets in which Spotify is available.

According to TechCrunch, Daylist is now available in Arabic, Catalan, French (Canada), French (France), German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), and Turkish.

To access the Daylist in Spotify, navigate to the "Made for You" section in the app, or use this link if you're on the web. According to Spotify, the playlist uses data from "niche music and microgenres" that users listen to at certain times of the day to suggest tracks and update itself. Graphics for the Daylist also adapt throughout the day.

Individual Daylist playlists can also be saved by tapping the three dot menu, selecting "Add to Playlist", and then tapping "New Playlist." Daylists also include a built-in sharing feature designed for social media that comes with a ready-made screenshot, personalized sticker, or customizable sharecard.

