Nomad Debuts New Rocky Point Band for Apple Watch Ultra

Nomad today announced the launch of its latest Apple Watch accessory, the Rocky Point Band. The Rocky Point Band was created with the Apple Watch Ultra in mind, and it has a rugged look that matches well with Apple's watch for outdoor enthusiasts.



According to Nomad, the Rocky Point Band is made from "ultra-touch, compression-molded FKM" fluoroelastomer rubber, and it is equipped with grade 2 lightweight titanium hardware to match the Apple Watch Ultra. The company used metal injection molding titanium to create the components for the band.

The design includes ventilation grooves for breathability, and it is entirely waterproof. While designed for the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, it is also compatible with all Apple Watch models.

Nomad is offering the Rocky Point Band in Storm, Sol, and Atlantic shades, and it can be purchased from the Nomad website for $80.