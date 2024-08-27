Mac App Store and Apple Books Experiencing Outage

The Mac App Store and the Apple Books are both having issues at this time, according to Apple's System Status page. There are no specific details on what the outage entails, as Apple only says that some users are experiencing a problem with the services.



Apple says that the outages started at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Only some users are affected, so not all users will see problems with the ‌Mac App Store‌ or Apple Books.

We'll update this article when the ‌Mac App Store‌ and Apple Books are back online.