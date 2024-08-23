MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 9 From Southern Straps

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 9. Southern Straps has been making high-quality bands for the Apple Watch for almost a decade now, and the company's selection of bands offer a great alternative to Apple's own bands, in styles that Apple does not offer.

Southern Straps has a wide selection of nylon bands that pair a comfortable design with a classic watch band style. After the Apple Watch came out in 2015, Southern Straps was the first company to make nylon Apple Watch bands, and with so many years of experience, it has had time to perfect the band design and construction.

Priced at $29, each Apple Watch band is made from a single piece of nylon that is doubled over, heat sealed, and stitched together for durability. The multi-step process makes sure that every band is going to hold up for multiple years to come, and there is a five-year warranty on bands.

There are 11 color options, ranging from solid colors in green, black, and sand, to striped options in aesthetic color combinations like blue and green, blue and orange, khaki and red, blue and white, black and gray, and the classic red, white, and blue.

Bands can be ordered with custom hardware in black, silver, or gold to match different Apple Watch models. There are two sizes: one that is compatible with 42mm to 49mm Apple Watch models, and one that is compatible with smaller 38mm to 41mm models. The bands are compatible with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Pegged spring bars are included with each band so that you're able to change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or a new color. Southern Straps bands can be used on a daily basis for everything from work to working out.

Southern Straps is offering an ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (August 23) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 30. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after August 30 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

